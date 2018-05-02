Bhavesh Joshi Superhero trailer: Harshvardhan Kapoor takes on the biggies

Harshvardhan Kapoor is all set to make a comeback. The one-film-old actor will soon be seen in Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. When the teaser for Bhavesh Joshi Superhero released, many compared it with Daredevil, but director Vikramaditya Motwane disagreed saying the film is not a superhero flick. The trailer launched on Wednesday seems to defend Motwane and sets the tone for the film quite well with some previously unseen footage.

The trailer begins on a light note with Ashish Verma talking to his friends about his graphic novel based on Mumbai’s first superhero. His buddies Harshvardhan Kapoor and Priyanshu Painyuli crack jokes over G.One and Ra One being the first superheroes. The trailer then cuts to scenes where the duo is seen cracking down on rackets under the cover of a pseudonym, taking Verma’s story to real life.

Things go south when they try to uncover a huge scandal involving the BMC and its water supply plans. The trailer then shows one of the two vigilantes shunning his old mask and developing a new one to take on the city’s bad guys. He even changes tactics, going out to hunt down baddies at night, instead of attacking them during the day.

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is described as the story of a man who wants to carry on doing the right things and stand against what is wrong. Through his journey, he discovers that he is meant for bigger things which can make any common person become a superhero.

Trailer out today! Can't wait for you guys to see it #BhaveshJoshiSuperHero pic.twitter.com/0KMesObKni — Harshvardhan Kapoor (@HarshKapoor_) May 2, 2018

The film is being produced by Eros International, Reliance Entertainment, Vikas Bahl, Madhu Mantena and Anurag Kashyap. Bhavesh Joshi Superhero will release on May 25.