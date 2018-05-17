Bhavesh Joshi Superhero vs Veere Di Wedding: Here's what Harshvardhan has to say

June 1 will see Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero clashing with sister Sonam's Veere Di Wedding. Veere Di Wedding was set to release on June 1, but Bhavesh Joshi Superhero was scheduled to release on May 25. The makers of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero announced the revised date yesterday with a new poster.

But, Harshvardhan is not worried. This is what the young actor had to say when asked about the clash, “The films belong to two completely different worlds. It’s a great date for both of them because it’s the first weekend after the end of the country’s biggest cricketing league. The other big releases will have filtered out by then too. Sonam, Rhea, dad (Anil Kapoor) and I are thrilled about the simultaneous releases because June 1 will be a day of celebration. We are not looking at it as a clash, it’s a great opportunity." The actor feels with so many people in the family working in movies, clashes are bound to happen. "With dad, Arjun (Kapoor, cousin), Jahnvi (Kapoor, cousin) and many other siblings working round-the-clock at the movies, there are bound to be more overlaps in the future.”

Bhavesh Joshi Superhero is Harshvardhan's second outing in Bollywood. He debuted with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya. The film failed to create an impact at the box-office. Vikramaditya Motwane's Bhavesh Joshi Superhero revolves around a group of friends who are set out on the path of righteousness. But certain incidents turn their life upside down and that's how Harshvardhan emerges as the new superhero in town.

They say timing is everything and Destiny has its way! Heroes are not born they are Made. Vikram’s direction, @anuragkashyap72’s dialogues and me as #BhaveshJoshiSuperhero coming to you on May 25th.



The makers had recently released a new song from the film featuring Harshvardhan's cousin brother Arjun Kapoor.

The actor further added saying, “In an industry where people are so reluctant to change in terms of box-office clashes, June 1 will be a memorable date for our family."

Will Harshvardhan kill it with his action packed moves or will Sonam and gang rule the hearts of the audience? We will come to know on June 1.

Veere Di Wedding also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and SHikha Talsania. The film has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh.