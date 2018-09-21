image
Friday, September 21st 2018
English
Bhoga Khidikee: Priyanka Chopra shares the poster of her first Assamese production

Bollywood

Bhoga Khidikee: Priyanka Chopra shares the poster of her first Assamese production

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   September 21 2018, 10.42 am
back
Bandit QueenBhoga KidikeeBollywoodEntertainmentJahnu BaruaPeeCeePriyanka ChopraPurple Pebble PicturesQuanticoSeema BiswasZerifa Wahid
nextVideo Alert: Sara Ali Khan goes Simmba on a cameraman
ALSO READ

Rana daggubati shares his profound love for Tinkle

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor: A famjam affair for Bebo's birthday

Manto movie review: The speaker of truth we didn't adore