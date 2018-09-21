Bhoga Khidikee: Priyanka Chopra shares the poster of her first Assamese production

It was in February when actor Priyanka Chopra announced her first Assamese production, Bhoga Kidikee (Broken Window), which is a joint venture between her home production Purple Pebbles Pictures and Easterly Entertainment. While the details of the much-anticipated project were awaited with bated breath, PeeCee finally revealed the first look of the film. The global superstar-turned-producer took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to treat fans with the poster.

The film, which marks the Quantico star’s fourth production, is reportedly made at a budget of approximately Rs 3.5 crore. Addressing a press conference on Monday, Priyanka’s mother and co-producer Madhu Chopra said that the film will also be released in most of East India, Mumbai and Delhi.

She further added that the Purple Pebble Pictures is currently ‘negotiating with other studios’ to release the film in other parts of the country with sizable Assamese people.

The film revolves around the real life experiences of a village girl in upper Assam and is set against the socio-political landscape of the state in 2015. Helmed by internationally acclaimed film director Jahnu Barua, the film will see Assamese actor Zerifa Wahid and Bandit Queen actor Seema Biswas among others.

It’s slated to hit the screens on October 26.