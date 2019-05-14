Bhool Bhulaiya 2: Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's film to get a sequel?

Ranjini Maitra May 14 2019, 9.30 am May 14 2019, 9.30 am

It looks like we will soon get a fresh taste of a number of our favourite films! Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, a film we love for its unique take on romance, is getting a sequel and will star Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. If reports are to be believed, then Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan's Bhool Bhulaiya too will soon follow suit. How exciting would it be if Manjulika, with her spooky yet irresistible acts, made a comeback?

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, producer and T-Series honcho, Bhushan Kumar is keen for a sequel of Bhool Bhulaiya and has started taking tiny steps towards it as well. The title Bhool Bhulaiya 2 has already been registered. It is likely that the makers will not continue with the old star cast and will get fresh faces on board instead.

"Bhushan wanted to make a part 2 of Bhool Bhulaiyaa for a while now and has cracked an idea with Farhad Samji, who will be writing and directing the film. It is in the development stage and will feature a fresh cast. Once the final script is locked, the team will kick off casting and other pre-production formalities,” a source told Mirror.

Bhool Bhulaiya, a thriller with plenty of spooky elements as well as humour, received tons of love from the audience. Directed by Priyadarshan, it was a remake of Rajinikanth's Tamil film Chandramukhi, which was also a remake of the old Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

Farhad Samji, right now, is occupied with Housefull 4. He came on board after allegations of sexual harassment against original director Sajid Khan surfaced and was forced to step down. The Sajid-Farhad duo has earlier written plenty of hit films such as Golmaal Returns, Singham, Judwaa 2 and Chennai Express to name a few. They also helmed Housefull 3. However, this is Farhan's first solo feature film.