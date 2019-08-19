Soheib Ahsan August 19 2019, 10.14 am August 19 2019, 10.14 am

Kartik Aaryan is a busy actor who has a lot of upcoming films and news buzzing around him. One of these films that have been talked about is the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiya. There were whispers and talks going about that Aaryan was the pick to play the protagonist. Well, Kartik Aaryan confirmed this on his Instagram account on Monday. He shared a poster of the film of himself donning the orange outfit that Akshay Kumar was seen wearing in the posters of the first installment.

In the 2007 Bhool Bhulaiya's poster, Akshay Kumar could be seen sitting on a sofa with Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan. Behind them could be seen the other cast members of the film namely Asrani, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Ameesha Patel. In the poster of Bhool Bhulaiya 2, Aaryan can be seen sitting on the exact same sofa while holding up his hand to show two fingers indicating the film's chronology. Considering that the film has just been announced, he can be seen sitting alone. In another poster, Aaryan can be seen lying down on human skulls all around him. Aaryan also shared a separate poster of the film referring to himself as a ghostbuster.

Check out Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's posters below:

Finally after a long wait, excited to officially announce the haunting comedy #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with a stellar team! This project has been in the works for a while and I'm really looking forward to it. In cinemas on 31st July, 2020. More details soon... pic.twitter.com/gXmNbSbJeI — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) August 19, 2019

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar who were producers of the first installment will be producing the sequel as well alongside Murad Khetani. A source close to Bhushan Kumar had revealed to Mumbai Mirror in May that he was taking baby steps for a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It was also revealed that Farhad Samji will be roped in to write the screenplay of the film. Farhad Samji has been known for having worked on a number of Rohit Shetty's films. He is currently busy with Housefull 4. Although Samji is known for working with Sajid Khan, Housefull 4 is his first solo project. This is because Khan was made to step down from the project after #MeToo allegations were raised against him.