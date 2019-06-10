Divya Ramnani June 10 2019, 6.02 pm June 10 2019, 6.02 pm

There was a time when both Karan Johar and Ram Gopal Varma couldn’t stand each other’s existence… even on Twitter. From taking constant digs to leaving no chance to troll each other with some of the sassiest comebacks; both Karan Johar and Ram Gopal Varma kept the gossip mills buzzing. However, with things taking a bright turn, it looks like the duo has buried the hatchet, at least their latest action suggests so.

Karan Johar, on Monday, disclosed the first look of his upcoming horror franchise ‘Bhoot’. The film stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and has already got fans all pumped up. But did you know that it was due to Ram Gopal Varma that KJo got the access to this title? In fact, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director also expressed his gratitude to ‘Ramu’. His statement read, “I made an unreasonable request to Ramu, asking him for his franchise title BHOOT and he graciously and magnanimously agreed to give it to us without even blinking an eyelid. All of us at Dharma are blown away by his generosity and are eternally grateful to him. We aspire to make sure the title is in the right hands of horror.”

Karan Johar thanking Ram Gopal Varma for his appreciation towards Bhoot:

Thanks for your generosity Ramu....Means a lot to all of us at @DharmaMovies #Bhoot https://t.co/PZFDEnb1Ge — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 10, 2019

Well, situations haven’t always been the same. It all started back in 2010, or perhaps before that when RGV made fun of Karan Johar’s directorial – Kabhie Alvida Na Kehna – by calling it the scariest movie he has ever seen. The matter only stretched when KJo replied saying, “Early morning dreams come true? I dreamt I was watching Phoonk 2 (an RGV film) and holding RGV’s hand in fear. Is this possible?” It certainly didn’t end here as Ram responded by tweeting, “Well, I don't know about Phoonk 2, but I'm scared of the Karan Johar hand holding part." LOL!

However, the two seemed to have discarded their grudges, as Ram Gopal Varma couldn’t raving praises over Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. He complimented the film’s teaser by writing, “Karan Johar I love the long hold on Ranbir’s close up… it indicates with what passion you made this film… Suuuuperb.” To which an elated KJo couldn’t contain his excitement, as he replied saying, “Ramu!!! I think you have just made my day!!!”