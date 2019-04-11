Bhoot Police first look: Saif Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Shaikh team up for a horror comedy

Divya Ramnani April 11 2019, 1.48 pm April 11 2019, 1.48 pm

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s association with horror comedy goes long back to the Go Goa Gone days. The film made it to the big screens in 2013 and was loved by all. Now, Khan is coming back to the genre with another flick titled, Bhoot Police. The film will also mark his first collaboration with Dangal fame Fatima Sana Shaikh and Fukrey star, Ali Fazal. The first look of Bhoot Police was unveiled on Thursday and it is as spooky as the film’s name.

In the glimpse shared by the makers, we could see Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal being the Men in Black sporting uber-cool glasses. We also spotted torches in their pockets, guess the ghost hunting has already begun! Leading lady Fatima Sana Shaikh, on the other hand, looked ravishing as she took a seat ahead of Saif and Ali. The film is going to be helmed by Phobia and Ragini MMS fame, Pavan Kriplani and will go on floors in August 2019.

Expressing his excitement on directing Bhoot Police, Pavan revealed, “This is a story I've been living with for a very long time. Couldn't have found better collaborators than Saif, Ali, Fatima and most importantly Fox Star to bring this to life. This is going to be a fun, spooky ride!"

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who was last seen in Thugs of Hindostan, in her recent interview, said, “I really liked Pavan's work in Phobia. I am glad that I met him and we are doing a film together. It's a great film to be a part of. When I read the initial drafts of the film, I knew I want to be in it. And then there is Saif. I want to work with all the Khans. I have worked with Shah Rukh when I was a kid but would like to work with him again.”

Reportedly, Bhoot Police was earlier titled Tantrik and the makers were keen on casting Abhishek Bachchan. However, he was replaced by the Sacred Games actor.