Divya Ramnani June 10 2019, 12.08 pm June 10 2019, 12.08 pm

After ruling the mainstream genres like romance, drama and comedy for over the years, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is experimenting with the period dramas and horror. Well, his recent film Kalank was the outcome of this experimentation, however, it failed to earn big at the box office. Now, moving on to horror, KJo is next coming with a ‘franchise of fear’. Recently, the filmmaker had teased fans with a spooky announcement.

The speculations were suggesting Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar’s name and they have all turned out to be true as, taking to his social media accounts, Vicky Kaushal has shared his first look from the film titled Bhoot. The poster features Vicky Kaushal, who appears to be trapped in an old and oxidised ship and his face grabbed by a ghost. The glasses of the ship’s window are bloodied. Apart from the freaky set-up, Kaushal’s expressions, too, are both horrifying and convincing. Vicky Kaushal, in his caption, mentioned that ‘Bhoot part one – The Haunted Ship’ is the first part of the series. Well, you have managed to scare us, Vicky!

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal’s first look from Karan Johar’s Bhoot here:

A source close to the film’s production revealed, “This will be Vicky's foray in the horror space. It's a brilliant story which is based on a real incident. The entire film is based in the backdrop of a haunted ship in Mumbai. Karan finds it to be extremely innovative and hence has sanctioned it to be a series. This will be the first horror franchise under his banner."