Vicky Kaushal, who forayed into films with a critically acclaimed Masaan, has managed to carve a niche for himself. The actor has been a part of several films including Raazi, Sanju and Manmarziyaan. However, it was with URI: The Surgical Strike that he got his due recognition and fame in the film industry. That sort of also opened the gates of the big production houses for Vicky and, now, his kitty is full with some promising films to look forward. One such project is Bhoot, which is going to be a horror film and the first look of it was out on Monday morning.
Now, the official account of Dharma Productions has taken to their social media and disclosed a few pictures, featuring Vicky Kaushal, from sets of Bhoot and it has only made our wait for the film difficult. One of the pictures had a bruised-up Vicky with an axe in his hand and it appeared like he is trying to break the chain. Another picture showcased the actor with a similar axe and a torch, as he was engrossed into looking for someone or, probably, something. The final still featured Vicky, who was drenched and his intense expressions are bound to haunt you.
Have a look at Vicky Kaushal’s still from the sets of Bhoot here:
A glimpse into the world of #Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship with @vickykaushal09! In cinemas on 15th November, 2019.
Earlier in the day, the makers of Bhoot dropped in the first look poster of Vicky Kaushal, and we would be lying if we say that it didn’t scare us. The poster showed a horrified Kaushal, as he was stuck in a haunted ship with his face being grabbed by a ghost.
Have a look at Vicky Kaushal’s first look from Bhoot here:
Sink into the world of fear! Presenting #Bhoot Part One - The Haunted Ship, directed by @bhanu.singh.91 . In cinemas 15th November, 2019.
Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Bhoot is going to be helmed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh and will be produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. The film is slated to release on November 15, 2019.Read More