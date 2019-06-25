Antara Kashyap June 25 2019, 12.17 pm June 25 2019, 12.17 pm

T-Series has officially announced on it's Twitter handle that their film called Bhuj The Pride of India starring Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Rana Daggubati has rolled in Hyderabad. It is a war drama based on the 1971 war against Pakistan when Indian Air Force squadron leader Vijay Karnik along with the help of 300 women from Madhapur, Gujarat, reconstructed a destroyed IAF strip in Bhuj. This was necessary for India's victory against Pakistan.

T-Series announced on Tuesday that the film is set in motion as Sanjay Dutt has started shooting for the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Ajay Devgn will play the role of AIF squadron leader Vijay Karnik, Sanjay Dutt will be playing the role of Ranchordas Svabhai Ravari ‘Pagi’, a person who can measure someone's details through their footprint. Rana Daggubati and Punjabi actor Ammy Virk will play men in uniform who served in the Indian Defence forces. Sonakshi Sinha plays Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the social worker who convinced the women to help reconstruct the runway. Parineeti Chopra will play a spy based in Lahore. Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn have appeared together in at least 11 films including Tango Charlie, LOC Kargil, Rascals, etc.

