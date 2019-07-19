Ranjini Maitra July 19 2019, 11.01 am July 19 2019, 11.01 am

To be stuck at work on your birthday is not a great feeling but your family and friends would most likely try to brighten your day. Bhumi Pednekar, who turned 30 on Thursday (and quite sure she would have loved to bring in the new decade in swag), is in Lucknow, shooting for her forthcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh. Hence, it was a working birthday. But her mother Sumitra Pednekar and sister Samiksha Pednekar flew to Lucknow.

We earlier showed you how Bhumi had a cozy midnight celebration, with a pretty cake and a bunch of flowers. Later on, the Khurranas also joined in! We got our hands on a picture of Ayushmann Khurrana and brother Aparshakti Khurrana, having some fun with Bhumi and her sister. They're accompanied by Bhumi's co-star Ananya Panday, Pati Patni Aur Woh director Mudassar Aziz and producer Juno Chopra.

View this post on Instagram Happy Bday #BhoomBhoomBhoomz A post shared by Aparshakti Khurana (@aparshakti_khurana) on Jul 18, 2019 at 6:22pm PDT

Until a few days ago, Ayushmann himself was shooting in Lucknow for Bala, along with Yami Gautam. Looks like he decided to pay a surprise visit to their friend, and Aparshakti tagged along!

Ayushmann and Bhumi were seen together in the 2017 sleeper hit Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Moving on, the film is getting a sequel. Titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, it will feature Ayushmann in the lead role. However, it most likely won't feature Bhumi since it revolves around a same-sex couple.

Bhoomi also awaits the release of Saand Ki Aankh while she will soon begin working on her first horror film Bhoot alongside Vicky Kaushal. She has also finished filming for Lipstick Under My Burkha director Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, a couple of months back.