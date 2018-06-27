Bhumi Pednekar talks about her sex scene in Lust Stories

Actress Bhumi Pednekar made her Bollywood debut with Dum Laga Ke Haisha and impressed fans and critics with her acting abilities. With her next releases, namely Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the actress went on to prove that she’s no one-hit wonder; boldly emphasizing that she’s here to stay. The actress has impressed once again with the latest outing in Lust stories.

In a recent interview, Bhumi opened up as to how she was approached for the film, “When Zoya got in touch with me, and it seemed like a great project because it was Bombay Talkies 2 then. But when I read the script, I was like, ‘How am I going to do this?’ When you have dialogues, it tells you a lot about the character and the world he or she comes from. If I’m just quiet, it will confuse people. I had to play a house help and feel the whole class divide. The film had so many layers”.

One of the most talked about scenes from 'Lust Stories' is when Bhumi's character is seen making out with her male employer played by Neil Bhoopalam. Bhumi revealed that the particular scene was unnerving for her.

“I have gone four shades darker, my face and hands were pigmented. This is the most amount of time I’ve taken to get ready for a film. Zoya has dirtied me right to my nails being chipped. This time, there was also the whole sex scene that unnerved me but Zoya is empowered, so she gave me the confidence to go ahead and do this. It was liberating working with her. She’s a boss lady”.

Bhumi is known to ace any role she picks up, thereby cementing her position in the industry.