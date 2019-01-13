Bhumi Pednekar wraps shoot of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Bhumi Pednekar's filmography took a strong turn when she was signed for Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Sonchiriya, a film based upon the dacoits of Chambal valley during the emergency period. But we equally look forward to seeing her in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, which promises to be a film of a different flavour, for both us and Bhumi. The actor wrapped shooting of the film on Sunday and wrote a long, emotional post dedicated to her team and colleagues.

"She is a crazy dreamer full of love and hope. She is weird..very weird, her faith in love and her ambition to do better is infectious. She is a character I’ve had such fun playing. No inhibitions and Fears," writes Bhumi, explaining her character as she says she will miss 'Kitty'. She also has an adorable message for her co-star Konkana Sensharma who she lovingly calls Kokoa. Bhumi is all praise for her girls' gang, director Alankrita Shrivastava and producers Ekta Kapoor and Ruchikaa Kapoor.

Note that Bhumi has called this film a 'Rebelution'. A great blend of rebel and revolution, right? Alankrita's first film Lipstick Under My Burkha was the critics' favourite and stirred many conversations. Looking forward to the same in this one too!