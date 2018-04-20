Big B hails Make-up artists for working their magic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, along with Rishi Kapoor and the film makers launched 102 Not Out song ‘Badumbaa’ on Thursday amidst much fanfare. The two legendary actors shared the stage after decades and talked about how wonderful and excited they were to work together after so many years. The film will see Amitabh play a 102-year-old father to the 75-year-old Rishi and if the trailer is anything to go by, it will put a smile on your face.

The trailer also reveals that the two Bollywood veterans spent hours in the make-up chair getting the appropriate look for their roles. Amitabh Bachchan, known to give credit where it’s due, left no opportunity to compliment the behind-the-camera talents. Speaking of the stellar make-up artists, Bachchan talks praised their contribution to making a successful film. “It takes them to almost 2 hours for a single person’s make-up and 1 hour for us to take it off post the pack-up. I really appreciate the dedication and the unique talents of today’s make-up artists. By making us look naturally young, or bald with wrinkled skin, they make us fit totally into our characters and boost up the level in our performance level”.

An evergreen fan-favourite, Big B has always managed to win hearts on and off screen. His latest film, directed by Umesh Shukla, will see Amitabh and Rishi share screen space after 27 long years. And while it’s nearly 3 decades since the two stars have acted together, the trailer reveals an unmatched camaraderie between them.

102 Not Out will hit the theatres on May 4 and will clash with Omertà at the box office.