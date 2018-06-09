Big B is totally amazed by this Chinese woman's performance on Jhoom Barabar Jhoom

Jhoom Barabar Jhoom was a disaster that probably everyone associated with the movie would like to forget. The Abhishek Bachchan, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol and Lara Dutta-starrer is still remembered just for its songs, prominent one being the title track Jhoom which featured Amitabh Bachchan in a special appearance. And now, eleven years later, the pirate of JBJ has woken up again. Big B is really impressed and amazed and the reason is his song from the movie.

It so happened that someone posted a video of a Chinese woman dancing on the track Jhoom, and Bachchan Senior was so amazed by the same that he shared it on Twitter.

Well, we don’t blame Big B for being astounded, we are too. The woman is acing the steps and has given her own flavor to the song.

Superb!

Amitabh Bachchan is currently defying all age norms and is busy with a multiple projects. He was just seen in the heartwarming 102 Not Out, with Rishi Kapoor, and now will be seen sharing screen space with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan. He will also be seen in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra.