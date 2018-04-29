Big B lauds Rishi Kapoor's lip-syncing brilliance

Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s 102 Not Out movie promotions have got fans impatient for the film’s release. It’s quirky trailer and songs are fueling the hype around the film. The movie will see the Bollywood legends coming together to share screen space after 27 years. The film will see Amitabh play the role of an energetic 102-year-old father while Rishi plays the role of Amitabh’s 75-year-old grumpy son. Both stars cannot contain their excitement of working together again.

While Rishi Kapoor praised Amitabh on his spectacular natural acting, Big B too expressed his appreciation on Kapoor’s brilliance in lip-syncing. “Chintuji (Rishi Kapoor) is a tremendous artiste. One thing I appreciate the most about him is that I have never seen any other artiste lip-sync a song the way he does, he is brilliant at it. You can actually feel that he is singing the song. It is a very difficult thing to do, as half the time we are trying to remember our steps and the lyrics, and we forget about focusing on the expressions on the face. Chintuji is immaculate at lip-synching. And Ranbir does it the same way, when he sings a song you can’t find a fault in it,” The Times Of India reported Bachchan as saying.

The yesteryear stars have acted together in multiple films namely Kabhie Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba. Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is based on a Gujarati play and hits the screens on May 4 this year.