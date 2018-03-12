Big B pens kind words for Soha Ali Khan’s book

Actress turned author Soha Ali Khan had launched her first book titled The Perils of Being Moderately Famous a few weeks ago. It seems that her books is already become a hit in the Hindi film industry. While praises have been coming in from various quarters, one from Big-B is likely to make anybody happy. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan sent Soha a letter, thanking her for her book and topped it up with a few kind words on it.

In his letter, Amitabh said that it was a “luxury to open a book that's already highly recommended by friends as an inspirational, yet humorously self-deprecating memoir.” Big B also wished good luck to Soha for her future endeavours. Soha launched her book in December last year in the presence of her entire family. The event saw family members share stories of Soha while she was growing up and her plunge into Bollywood after her education in London School Of Economics and Oxford.

Soha Ali Khan is married to actor Kunal Kemmu and the two are parents to daughter Inaaya Naumi, who was born in September last year. Soha, 39, is the daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore and the sister of Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore have acted together in films such as Chupke Chupke, Faraar, Besharam and Viruddh, which released in 2005. Soha Ali Khan was last seen in the Sunny Deol starred Ghayal Once Again. Soha currently has only one film in her kitty, namely Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 that also stars Sanjay Dutt,Singh, Jimmy Shergill and Mahi Gill.