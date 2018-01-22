Big B reveals a fun incident; was advised to name his son Tiger

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is full of surprises. The Big B of Bollywood has a lot of funny and amazing stories to share from his long journey in the film industry. Revealing one such incident, senior Bachchan said how he had been asked by crew members to name his son ‘Tiger’ when Abhishek was born.

Sharing a picture of him with his son from back in the day when Bollywood knew him as the angry young man, Bachchan took to Instagram to share a memory with his fans from his film Khoon Pasina (1977). The Shehensha of Bollywood was shooting a scene with a tiger when he was informed about his wife Jaya Bachchan going in for labour and that soon he will be a father for the second time. He recalled how the crew members had advised him to name the child as Tiger if a son is born. He wrote, "Fighting a live tiger for my film Khoon Pasina. During shoot got news that Abhishek to be born. Crew said if boy name him Tiger (sic)." Well, surely he did not take the advice way to seriously.

Well it seems that our beloved KBC host has been posting a lot of pictures lately and most of them have been with his family and friends. The pictures are surely nostalgic and takes back the viewer to the times when the star was practically worshiped by the fans. Surely, a trip down the memory lane for the actors and fans alike.

On the professional front, Big B will be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer PadMan where he has a cameo role to play. The film is scheduled to release on 9February. Thereafter, he will be seen in 102 not out and in Thugs of Hindostan with Aamir Khan both of which are scheduled to release later this year. He will then be ending the year with Brahmastra and according to reports the movie will have 3 sequels in the coming years. ​