Big B shares a video of himself meeting his fans for the Sunday ritual

For 36 years, fans of the Shahenshah of Bollywood gather outside his residence Jalsa in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the megastar. It's just one glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan that makes his fans go crazy. Big B has a huge fan following on social media sites. Be it Instagram, Twitter or even his blog, senior Bachchan rules everywhere. Even at the age of 75, Big B keeps his fans engaged on social media by sharing posts from his film sets or with his family. Just yesterday, which was a Sunday, February 11 Big B shared a video of himself getting out of his house to meet his fans. It has become a ritual for his fans to diligently gather outside his house every Sunday for just a glimpse of the megastar.

It seems it was the first time that Big B tried taking a video of himself for this Sunday ritual. And it seems he was not sure if the video went live.

tried to put mine up but something went wrong ... how did you get this https://t.co/M2cvNKCocT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 11, 2018

Well, Mr Bachchan the video did go live and it's a treat to the eyes.

Senior Bachchan is currently busy with his upcoming films Thugs of Hindostan also starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, 102 Not out with Rishi Kapoor and Brashmastra co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.