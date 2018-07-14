Big blooper as Congress party tags Priyanka Chopra in tweet

Priyanka Chopra has zero connection with politics. But a recent tweet by Congress party left everyone quite surprised. They posted a statement in which they claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi a liar, and tagged Priyanka Chopra in it. But hold your horses guys, the statement was not made by Priyanka Chopra, it was made by another Priyanka.

The tweet said, "PM Modi is lying about Soil Testing Labs too. During UPA regime there were 1141 Soil testing laboratories: @priyankachopra.”

Well, the above statement was given by spokesperson of Congress, Priyanka Chaturvedi and it seems like they tagged the wrong Priyanka. As soon as they realized the mistake the tweet was deleted. Now that’s surely a big blooper made by the party and this could have surely created issues for Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka has been in news off late for her alleged relationship with Nick Jonas. The Desi Girl, who has been away from Bollywood for quite some time, has two Hindi films in her kitty. She will soon be seen opposite Salman Khan in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat and Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.