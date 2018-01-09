Big Boss 11: Akshay Kumar will join frenemy Salman Khan for the finale

The 11th season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss has been a rather successful one and the channel will draw curtains on the show this Sunday. The grand finale is scheduled for January 14 and one contestant will walk home with a huge cash prize and trophy. Like every year, this time, too, the channel has planned something special for their finale. According to the reports, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will join host Salman Khan on the last episode for the season and will use the opportunity to promote his upcoming Republic Day release PadMan.

The finale will be a grand affair and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it an entertaining night. A source close to the show informed Indian Express, “Advanced talks are on with Akshay and Sonam and the two will join the housemates for a fun interaction and also be part of the final moments. The creatives are currently working on their part and an official announcement will happen soon.”

For the final week, all the top five contestants Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani have been nominated. A mid-week eviction is set to take place on Wednesday post which only four will remain in the house. As a yearly ritual, one among these four will be given a chance to step out of the show by taking a certain amount of money. It would be interesting to see who takes the risk and quits the game.

Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan sharing a stage will be interesting to watch as rumours are rife that the two stars aren’t exactly friends. Their relationship is said to have soured after Salman backed out as a producer from the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. Only the grand finale will tell if rumours are to be believed or not. ​