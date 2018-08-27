Big B’s big little girl Shweta Bachchan turns designer

Not long ago, Shweta Bachchan made her acting debut, that too in the company of father Amitabh Bachchan! Together, they appeared in a commercial for a jewellery brand that the Bachchans have been endorsing for quite some time now. Shweta's effortless deliverance had earned applause and Big B was a proud father! However, the ad had to be pulled down after bank employees expressed a particular objection to it. But it seems like Swetha is already on to her net glam project. This time Shweta has designed a cool hoodie for the father!

T 2913 - T 2913 .. GIRL POWER .. my belief and my love to Shweta and @mxsworld for the hoodie .. thank you and love you #MxS pic.twitter.com/MJXOvs5P4w — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2018

The hoodie belongs to MxS, a fashion label recently launched by Shweta. Her brother Abhishek Bachchan also got a gift from them on Raksha Bandhan! Recently, we also came across stunning pictures of Big B's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who turned a stunning model for her mommy's label. This is one talented family!

Workwise, Big B has his plate full. Over the last few months he has been filming his fantasy trilogy Brahmastra in Bulgaria, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He is also a part of Yash Raj Films' upcoming big-budget flick Thugs of Hindostan? But the best in the lot? Kaun Banega Crorepati is back! The tenth season of the very popular game show launches on Tuesday.