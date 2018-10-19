Big Hearted B: Amitabh Bachchan to pay off farmer loans in Uttar Pradesh

When people call him Big B, we wonder if it’s because of his big heart. Amitabh Bachchan, on his blog, claims to have paid off farmer loans in order to prevent farmer suicides in Uttar Pradesh. It was earlier reported that Big B had paid off farmer loans in the Vidharbha region.

"Over 350 farmers loans that were difficult to pay off, and to prevent them from committing suicide, was paid off some days back too ... earlier farmer loans from Andhra and Vidarbha had been done... Now a list of over 850 farmers from Uttar Pradesh have been identified and their loans amounting to over 5.5 crores shall be taken care of ... the assistance from the Bank in question assists in its execution and its benevolence... "

Big-hearted Bachchan indeed. This reminds us of the time when the Uttar Pradesh Seed Corporation registered Big B as a farmer-member. They also provided him with a hybrid seed program for his Kakori land.

The Pink star doesn't stop at that. He goes on to blog about contributing to a KBC Karamveer, Ajeet Singh. Singh works towards ending forced prostitution, as well as looks into on protecting young girls who are kidnapped with the intent of being forced into the dastardly crime.

"GIVE TO THE LESSER .. FROM THEM THAT HAVE ADVANTAGE OF MORE"