Big relief for Padmavati, Uttar Pradesh govt lifts ban

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus Padmaavat will finally see the light of day on January 25. And while trouble continues to brew for the film, the Yogi Adityanath headed Uttar Pradesh government has given its green signal to release the Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer in the state. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has certified Padmaavat for screening with a U/A rating and recommended 5 modifications.

Mumbai: Karni Sena workers detained by Police while they were protesting outside Central Board Of Film Certification office against the film #Padmavat, say, 'changing the name of the film doesn't suffice' pic.twitter.com/XgbeTXzKXv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

Earlier this week, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje announced that Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' will not be allowed to release in his state. On Friday, over 70 activists of the Rajasthan-based fringe group Karni Sena were detained in Mumbai while protesting outside the CBFC office. The group protested against the CBFC’s clearance that was given to Padmaavat, which was earlier titled Padmavati. Over 30 Karni Sena supporters were detained from Haji Ali during separate protest over the same issue.

Film #Padmavat will not be released in Gujarat: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani (File pic) pic.twitter.com/jkUpQ0inIv — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2018

"Over 70 supporters of the Karni Sena were detained from Cumballa Hill area in south Mumbai, while protesting outside the CBFC office without police permission," said Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Zone II Deputy Commissioner of Police.

On January 10 the Karni Sena, a Rajput group, restated its ongoing demands for a "complete ban" on the film. Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi raised the complaint that history was being modified and there was no way for a compromise with the filmmakers on the issue.

The film was previously scheduled to release on December 1 last year but was delayed after the Karni Sena protested against its release in Rajasthan and various other parts of the country over the representation of queen Padmini. The group alleged that the movie apparently "distorted" history even though many historians are at odds on whether the queen actually existed.​