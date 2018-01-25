Bigg Boss 11 finale show topples Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to become No.1

The popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, attracts an enormous number of eyeballs every year, irrespective of its content. This year was no different. While the show emerged as one of the most popular shows to watch during its airing, it struggled to make it to the top due of daily soaps Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya. But the finale managed to break the line.

According to data from ratings agency BARC, the grand finale of the 11th season held on January 14 toppled top-rated shows Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya to claim the No.1 spot that week. Bigg Boss 11 was also the most talked about show on the social media. The contestants, especially finalists Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan, were on top of trends through the duration of the show. The commoners Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma also managed to attract a huge number of followers.

The grand finale was no less than a blockbuster affair. All contestants of this season attended the grand affair with evicted contestants Luv Tyagi, Arshi Khan or Priyank Sharma giving a sizzling performance at the much-awaited show.

After staying locked up inside the BB11 house for 105 long days, Shilpa Shinde lifted the winners’ trophy. The 'Bhabhiji' star defeated the likes of Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma to walk home with the crown.

Bigg Boss 11 was a true entertainer from its very first episode and fans are already eager for the next season which is expected to be aired sometime between September and October.