Bigg Boss 11 Finale Winner: Desi superhero to announce the winner’s name

After spending over a hundred days in the Bigg Boss home and after providing a whole​ lot of entertainment, it’s time for the Bigg Boss 11 Finale! Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh Sharma and Vikas Gupta are the contenders to title and reportedly Padman Akshay Kumar would be gracing the finale to announce the winner.

Yes, our own desi superhero Akhshay will grace Bigg Boss 11 with his presence and share the stage with host Salman Khan to announce the winner. Akshay will be promoting his new movie Padman that will release on January 25. The results will be announced at 9 p.m. tonight.

On the other hand, the race to win the Bigg Boss 11 titles is getting intense. While Hina and Shilpa have emerged as strong contenders, Vikas and Puneesh seem to be the dark horses who rise to popularity every now and them. On the 104th day in the Bigg Boss house, contestants were shown clips from their time in the house. All of them broke down while watching the video. Shilpa went even as far as thanking Bigg Boss for letting her show the world who she really is.

For the Bigg Boss 11 finale, Hina and former housemates with BFFs Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi will be performing for the audience.