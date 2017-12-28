Bigg Boss 11: Shilpa Shinde knows who will be evicted this weekend

In a recent video from the house, Shilpa Shinde can be seen telling Puneesh Sharma that she always knew who will be kicked out in the 14th week as that person was brought in only for a while. If her logic is to be taken under consideration then could it be Priyank Sharma?

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss season 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi are living the last few days in the house as the one of them will face eviction from the house this weekend. Both of them were considered competent enough to take home the trophy. But one’s loss is another person’s gain. Now you all are aware that their new padosis are their relatives. So, to make their day, only Priyank and Luv got the chance to meet their mothers who were staying in the adjacent room and neither could hold back their tears.

.@ipriyanksharmaa & Luv Tyagi get to meet their mother. Watch the emotional side of the contestants tonight at 10:30 PM. #BB11 #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/Uy2xF0x6R9 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 28, 2017

As Priyank’s mom enters, he couldn’t stop crying. He even holds his ears as if to apologize for something when his mom comes forward and hugs him. He then introduces his friends in the house to his mom. He mentions how Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan have supported him. Vikas seems emotional as well. His mom advises him not to lose his cool so often. Priyank tries to defend himself here. Later, Luv’s mom enters and tells him that he should be happy as Bigg Boss was always his dream.

Only time will tell who the audiences vote out of the house this week.