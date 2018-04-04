Bigg Boss 11’s Benafsha gets trolled for ramp walk, Hina Khan comes to her rescue

Bigg Boss 11 saw a number of friends calling an end to their friendships. At the same time, many relationships blossomed. Despite the environment in the house, Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawala remained close friends. This was recently proved when Hina stood up to Benafsha after she was trolled after a video of her ramp walk at a fashion show went viral.

At the show, Benafsha was confident, but perhaps a little too much. This was probably her first time and netizens felt that her walk wasn’t up to standards. As is often noticed, the keyboard warriors began trolling her.

If anyone of you wanna have a good laugh than see Benafsha ramp walk for Bombay Times 😂🤣



Dekh lo phir mere saath hasso please 🤣😃



Aisa ramp pe kaun walk karta hai 😸😹 — Meher 🏅 (@OfficialMeher) April 2, 2018

Omg! Just watched #BenafshaSoonawalla's walk for #BombayTimesFashionWeek! Was she walking or dancing on the runway? 😟 Who calls her to close the show. 😒 Cringeworthy af! 😷 — zυlĸαr ɴ. мoмιɴ (@StarTiro_ZN) April 1, 2018

Ohh lol

I laughed so much after watching this 🤣

What the he’ll is she upto🤣

But hina and benafsha are ek hi thali k chate batte🤣

That’s why I’m a Shilpa fan🤣 — Anishaattal (@Anishaattal1) April 3, 2018

Benafsha wore an off-shoulder dress and walked down the ramp at a fast pace, waved her hand like any other model, but even then, social media users felt something was missing.

I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let’s see how good will your walk be.. what if it’s her debut..or what if she’s super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it’s not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted #peaceout https://t.co/xJJDKQFbbH — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 2, 2018

The reactions angered Hina who supported her friend and let her wrath flow on the trolls. She challenged the haters to walk the ramp and wondered about the reason for all the negativity.

And man you guys have got to get over the Bigg Boss hate. When y’all started hating I felt bad for myself. Now I feel bad for y’all. Right now I’m listening to “na tum Jaano na hum” and having pizza. Life’s good ya. Chill maaro. Power to y’all. Bye. — Benafsha (@BenafshaSoona) April 2, 2018

Benafsha followed it up saying that it was about time people got over the “Bigg Boss hate”.

Yes some people will laugh at it while there will be some who will think it’s awesome as well . She is an artist , her walk is her expression and everyone including You have all the right to react but calling her names is not something that you need to do . 🙏 #SpreadHappiness — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) April 2, 2018

TV producer Vikas Gupta, mentioned that while some might laugh, there’ll be many who find it awesome. He supported Benafsha saying that she is an artist and that her walk is her expression.