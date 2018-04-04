home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Bigg Boss 11’s Benafsha gets trolled for ramp walk, Hina Khan comes to her rescue

First published: April 03, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Updated: April 03, 2018 09:16 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Bigg Boss 11 saw a number of friends calling an end to their friendships. At the same time, many relationships blossomed. Despite the environment in the house, Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawala remained close friends. This was recently proved when Hina stood up to Benafsha after she was trolled after a video of her ramp walk at a fashion show went viral.

At the show, Benafsha was confident, but perhaps a little too much. This was probably her first time and netizens felt that her walk wasn’t up to standards. As is often noticed, the keyboard warriors began trolling her.

Benafsha wore an off-shoulder dress and walked down the ramp at a fast pace, waved her hand like any other model, but even then, social media users felt something was missing.

The reactions angered Hina who supported her friend and let her wrath flow on the trolls. She challenged the haters to walk the ramp and wondered about the reason for all the negativity.

Benafsha followed it up saying that it was about time people got over the “Bigg Boss hate”.

TV producer Vikas Gupta, mentioned that while some might laugh, there’ll be many who find it awesome. He supported Benafsha saying that she is an artist and that her walk is her expression.

tags: #Benafsha Soonawalla #Bigg Boss 11 #Hina Khan #online #trolls #Vikas Gupta

