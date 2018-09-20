Bigg Boss 12: I will never give my approval, says Jasleen's father on her love affair with Anup Jalota

Ever since Bigg Boss 12 made it to our Television sets, bhajan samrat Anup Jalota and his 28-year-old protégé Jasleen Matharu have been grabbing the maximum attention, thanks to their love affair. The 37 years age gap between them and their interesting chemistry in the house is being talked about.

Post the premier episode, when Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu was asked about his daughter’s alleged relationship, he had revealed to News18, “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society.”

This time, he has expressed his complete displeasure around the union. He stated that he would never approve of his daughter’s choice. Speaking to Aaj Tak, he said, “No. Never. It's not possible. If she asks me, I will never give my approval to this relationship. I will not give my blessings to them, and I would rather keep my distance from this. But I will definitely ask my daughter why she did it. If she admits to her relationship with him, I will maintain my distance from them.”

He further revealed that it’s difficult for him to believe that Jasleen could be dating Anup Jalota as he was the one to introduce her to the 65-year-old, some three-fours ago. “No. That's why I am shocked. He kept coming to our house, but I could never sense there is something cooking between the two. We never came to know when all this started,” said Mr Matharu.