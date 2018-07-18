Bigg Boss 12: Is British porn star Danny D on his way to Salman Khan's show?

The makers of Bigg Boss have started casting for the twelfth season of the show, which is reported to come a little earlier this year. It is being said that Bigg Boss 12 will go on-air from September rather than the usual October stint. And the reason is the delay in the shoot of Colors' other show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. And it could be because of the same, that the casting team of BB12 have pulled up their socks and are looking to lock the line-up of contestants soon. Word has it that actress and former Miss Teen Mahika Sharma and her co-star from her upcoming film, Modern Culture, Danny D have been approached to be inside the glass-walled house this year.

For those of you who don't know, Danny D is one of the most popular and wealthiest porn stars in the world. He has started a production house in India and Modern Culture is being produced under Danny's banner. So is he making his way to the Bigg Boss house this year? Well, BollywoodLife got in touch with him and he said that though there is a discussion happening with his manager, he is not sure if it's about Bigg Boss or Big Brother (the Western show that inspired Bigg Boss).

“I don’t know about my being in the show. I have my manager to look after the details. I have heard them talking about the show but I’m unsure if it was Bigg Boss or Big Brother. I will say yes to Bigg Boss 12 only if Mahika promises that she will take care of me inside the house and keep me entertained throughout. Then, I will think about it,” Danny was quoted.

Mahika on the other hand also said in a statement, "Mahika Sharma in a statement said, “I don’t want to comment on the Bigg Boss 12 thing. All I can say is that the show itself is an opportunity. I see the house as a school and getting a degree from Salman Khan’s institute is not everyone’s cup of tea. You need to be strong for it.”

If Danny D does make it to Bigg Boss 12, it will surely be a big deal. The last time a porn star entered the house was Sunny Leone and we know where she is today.