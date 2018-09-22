Bigg Boss 12 promo: Salman Khan croons about the madness in the house

It’s only been the first week of Bigg Boss 12 and every day of the last one week has been nothing but edge-of-the-seat entertainment. From Anup Jalota’s and Jasleen Matharu’s blooming love to Sreesanth’s hot-hotheadedness, the action has been at its peak. Sreesanth has successfully managed to hog much of the limelight in the first week but guess what, there’s a bigger star on the show and he’s going to do all the talking, oops - we mean singing, on Saturday. That’s right, host Salman Khan takes the stage this weekend and the first promo reveals that he’s all will be singing a popular song and we must admit, he’s doing a pretty good job at it.

Salman Khan, the ace entertainer that he is, croons to the tune of Main Hoon Hero Tera from the film Hero. It’s the song the actor himself sang for the movie too. But there’s a twist here. Bhai has changed the lyrics to suit Bigg Boss season 12 and he nails it. The lyrics reflect the madness of the house. There’s even a question as to how he has managed to tolerate the madness for so many years, given that he’s hosting the show for the ninth season in a row. Phew!

The house has seen a solid dose of fun in its first week with commoners, celebrities jodi and single contestants ensuring the show gets ample eyeballs.

The first weekend will see Salman grill the contestants on the week that went by and announce the elimination of those nominated for elimination, namely Kriti-Roshmi, Shivashish-Saurabh and Saba-Somi, Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode. So sit back and relax, the drama is just getting started.