Bigg Boss 12: Shocker for me, says Jasleen’s father on her affair with Anup Jalota

On Sunday, reality TV lovers were glued to their seats to catch the first episode of Bigg Boss 12 as host Salman Khan introduced every contestant with loads of masti. The theme of this season is jodis versus singles and clearly, the most intriguing jodi of the season has to be that of 65-year-old devotional singer Anup Jalota and his protégé-turned-girlfriend, Jasleen Matharu, who is 28. They can be rightly termed as the ‘vichitra jodi’ of the season.

Earlier, Jalota had refuted reports of dating Jasleen, but in the premier episode, the two seemed to be head-over-heels in love. Soon, the internet was flooded with all sorts of trolls and memes targeting the jodi. Now, Jasleen’s father Kesar Matharu has opened up on his daughter’s unusual choice.

Speaking to News18, he said, “I am not at all disturbed by the online bashing. She is a trained singer and had done various stage shows with many popular Bollywood singers. We belong to a very reputed family and my daughter is already a prominent figure in the industry and there is no point of seeking cheap publicity.”

He added, “This news was a shocker for me as well as for my family. However, I don’t want to comment anything on her personal life till I meet her. She is on the Bigg Boss 12 house and want her to stay positive and emerge as the winner of the show. There are many other contestants who have controversial past, my daughter has not done anything wrong. I wish her all the best for the show and be an inspiration for the society.”

Let’s wait to see if this Jodi manages to sustain in the Bigg Boss house.