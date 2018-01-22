Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan to star in a movie with Prabhas?

Now that the Indian reality television Bigg Boss season 11 is over, it’s safe to say that the contestants will try to cash-in on their recent popularity. The winner of the show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain protagonist, Shilpa Shinde, has decided to leave television shows and pursue movies. Arshi Khan is another contestant who is set to act in a movie, apparently with Baahubali-superstar Prabhas!

The controversial model, actress and reality television personality revealed her project through twitter. The Awam ki rani, thanked Salman Khan, Endemol Shine India, Bigg Boss, Raj Nayak, Abhishek Rege and Nevada Putman.

However, it seems a little farfetched that the actor of the mega-blockbuster hit Baahubali will be working with a reality television celebrity, that too a female lead!

“Yes, I have been signed for a film starring Prabhas. I will be essaying the female lead alongside the actor. Well, I can’t reveal any more details now but will surely do so in a few days,” Arshi told India.com.

Rumours were also rife that Arshi would star in the Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi. ​