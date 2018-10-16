Bigg Boss not on Tanushree Dutta's mind, so what's next?

It was in the last week of September, that Tanushree Dutta gave an explosive interview, recalling a terrible incident from a decade ago, wherein her then co-star Nana Patekar had allegedly harassed and threated her on the sets of Horn OK Pleasss. Her voice didn’t have any takers back then, but this time, as she spoke about a disturbing past, several people were coerced to trust her words.

Since then, the actress has been giving back-to-back interviews, repeating the same things and even discussing further course of action. She kickstarted the #MeToo movement, that gained momentum in the West first. While, she continues spearheading the cause fearlessly, a section of the audience believes that she’s doing this for good publicity and reports of her entering the Bigg Boss house also started doing the rounds. In an earlier interview, she compared the Indian scenario to that of a Bigg Boss house with vivid twists and turns and too much of chaos. So, when Bollywood Hungama quizzed her about entering the house, she replied, “Are you serious?? Bigg Boss?? Come on now…Surely my aspirations are different now, when I seem to have triggered off a long-due movement against harassment in work places.”

Her response clearly states that she has no intentions of entering the house, but one can’t ignore the fact that in her earlier interviews, she had spoken of doing something, least expected of her, probably not related to acting. So, do we decode that she’s possibly hinting at a career in politics? We can recollect that while narrating her ordeal, she said that MNS Chief Raj Thackeray wanted to succeed late Bal Thackeray as the Shiv Sena chief, but failed to do so. Her statements and aspirations reek of a secret desire to enter the political arena.

With her strong and fearless opinions, we think it would be a good decision on her part. Another example in sight is that of TV actress Smriti Irani, who is a successful politician in her own right. Will Tanushree follow in her footsteps or go back to the States for a peaceful life? Watch this space for further details.