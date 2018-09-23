Bigg Boss Season 12: Sui Dhaaga Challenge adds to the chaos

Bigg Boss Season 12, may have just ended its first week but the craziness seems to be slipped in to the house already. The housemates haven't really given each other time to settle down before they revealed their personalities on the show. Be it Anup Jalota, Jasleen Matharu, Sreesanth, Shivashish Mishra or the Khan Sisters, the contestants have lived up to the expectations of the fans who watch the show to witness high voltage drama and looks like on Sunday, the drama will jump a notch higher when Varun Dhawan enters the house.

In a recent promo shared by Colors, we see Varun Dhawan enter the Bigg Boss house to promote his next film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India which also stars Anushka Sharma in the lead. Varun who has been challenging our B town celebs with the Sui Dhaaga challenge, gives the same to the housemates when he enters the Bigg Boss house. But looks like the challenge takes an ugly turn and creates ruckus in the house.

Varun soon learnt that this is not Bollywood but the Bigg Boss house. He didn't anticipate what happens next and may well regret giving them the challenge in the first place.

In another promo we see Varun give the same Sui Dhaaga challenge to the host of the show Salman Khan who not only graciously accepts the challenge but also nails it like a boss.

Needless to say, the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss looks interesting and we can't wait to witness the madness.