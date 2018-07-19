Bikini Faceoff: Disha Patani or Sunny Leone - who rocked the tangerine piece better?

Sunny Leone and Disha Patani are two of the hottest babes of the tinsel town, there are no two ways about it. But what if the hottest are the one competing against one another? The choice becomes tough, right?

A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jul 18, 2018 at 3:15am PDT

Very recently, Disha Patani took to her social media account to post a photo of herself dressed in an orange monokini. The 26-year-old actress sent her fans into a frenzy with her sultry photo. But it looks like Disha wasn't alone to enthrall us with a spell, as there's another sizzling diva who has an equally sensuous persona, and she is Sunny Leone.

A couple of months back Sunny too took to her social media account and posted a photo wearing somewhat similar looking orange monokini and obviously netizens went all bonkers.

On the other hand, Disha, who never shies away from posting bold photos on her Instagram account took it to her social media profile yet again and kept her fans gasping for air. Disha looks equally sizzling and her smile is making the photo even better.

Well, we are still struggling to figure it out who rocked the sexy number better? We leave it for you to decide. Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.