Billionaire from Baazaar is poor on music

2018 was Yo Yo Honey Singh's year of comeback. After Dil Chori and Chote Chote Peg, here's his latest offering. However, Billionaire from Baazaar isn't anywhere around being impressive.

To put it briefly, Baazaar looks like just another run-of-the-mill item number that screams money, bad habits and women. No offence to that or anyone's creative choice, but the track does not even appeal. Saif Ali Khan as the bad man with bad habits is a mismatch. Honey Singh's tunes are repetitive and Elli AvrRam, as hard as she tries, is just alright.

Baazaar stars Radhika Apte and Chitrangada Singh in lead roles. While Radhika is on a roll professionally, the film is particularly important for Chitrangada whose last venture Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster was a dud. Rumours suggest, she has replaced Prachi Desai in this film. But director Nikkhil Advani wouldn't admit.

"I'm happy that the cast is looking so exciting. We have Saif, Chitrangda, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra. The shoot has just begun and will be wrapped up by mid-August while the film is slated for a December release. Prachi has expressed interest in working with my production house but that is for another project. As far as the role of Mandira in Baazaar is concerned, Gauravv K Chawla, my director, came up with the idea of casting Chitrangda," he earlier told DNA.

Baazaar is slated to release on 26th October 2018.