Bioscopewala trailer: Danny Denzongpa plays the iconic Kabuliwala character

We’ve all read the short story Kabuliwala by Rabindranath Tagore as kids. Some schools even had it as a part of their curriculum. Now the much-acclaimed story will be adapted to a film and the makers have released a trailer. Starring Danny Denzongpa as the lead, the film is titled Bioscopewala.

Bioscopewala extends the story of Kabuliwala from where it ends. The trailer shows us Mini Basu, who is grown up and loses her father in a plane crash. Trying to reconnect with her childhood, Mini comes across a friend of her father, who operated a Bioscope show that she enjoyed as a child. The trailer shows a number of scenes where Mini is seen having fun with the bioscopewala when she was a kid. The bioscopewala used to spend most of his time hoping to meet his own daughter, who lived in Kabul, Afghanistan. Kabul is shown in the trailer as a war-ravaged city.

Mini becomes distraught because his loss and plans to reconnect the bioscopewala with his daughter as she discovers his mysterious life on the way. There are a few action sequences as well, making us believe that something sinister is up.

The trailer does a good job of setting up the theme for the story without giving away too much. Rabindranath’s story Kabuliwala was released back in 1892. In his version, a Pashtun merchant from Kabul used to come to Calcutta each year to sell dry fruits. He befriends a small girl from a rich aristocratic family as she reminded him of his daughter in Kabul.

Bioscopewala is produced by Sunil Doshi and is directed by Deb Medhekar. The film also stars Tisca Chopra and Adil Hussain and will release on May 25.