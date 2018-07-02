home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are having a splendid family holiday in the UK. VIEW PICS

First published: July 02, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Updated: July 02, 2018 03:54 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

The 'Monkey Love' seems to only grow. Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are now out on a vacation. The two are travelling across the UK, accompanied by Bips' family. After celebrating their second wedding anniversary, this could be the best gift for themselves. Right?

Famjam in London ❤️ #lovelife #blessed🙏 #londonloving

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

The above frame has Bipasha posing with her mom, dad and sister. All of them are extremely fond of KSG. We aren't surprised they gel so well. Here's another proof.

Likewise

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

And they simply couldn't get enough of the Windsor Castle!

We also saw plenty of pictures of Bipasha and Karan's adorable PDA, their quality times and bonding with the family and of course, the dusky beauty soaking in some sunlight!

Sister Act ❤️ @vi_basu and me ❤️ #windsorcastle

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

At the #windsorcastle today... with the love of my life @iamksgofficial ❤️😍 #monkeylove

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Sun & Love all around me ❤️🌞 #loveyourself #lovelife #blessed🙏

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Being a total tourist... #stonehenge #famjam2018

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

What an awesome ,sunny,happy day ❤️ #londonloving

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Just my kind of day❤️Sunny and Crazy 😀❤️#loveyourself #lovelife #londonloving #hydepark

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

And oh, Bipasha's papa's birthday was celebrated in the best mood possible.

Happy Birthday Papa🎂There is never a dull moment around you for anyone...you have given us the best in life... you are the bestest dad ever❤️You deserve only the best ❤️Best of everything❤️Love you loads❤️ @hirakbasu

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Amazing celebration of @hirakbasu ( Papa’s) birthday at @bombaybustle 🎂😘 Excellent food and exceptional service ❤️

A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on

Bipasha and Karan's marriage received blessings as well as uncalled judgments, as a reaction to Karan's past two marriages that didn't work out. They are going strong, and we couldn't be happier.

Us ❤️ #monkeylove

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on

Soak in happiness always, you two. :)

