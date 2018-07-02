Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are having a splendid family holiday in the UK. VIEW PICS

The 'Monkey Love' seems to only grow. Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are now out on a vacation. The two are travelling across the UK, accompanied by Bips' family. After celebrating their second wedding anniversary, this could be the best gift for themselves. Right?
The above frame has Bipasha posing with her mom, dad and sister. All of them are extremely fond of KSG. We aren't surprised they gel so well. Here's another proof.
And they simply couldn't get enough of the Windsor Castle!We also saw plenty of pictures of Bipasha and Karan's adorable PDA, their quality times and bonding with the family and of course, the dusky beauty soaking in some sunlight!
At the #windsorcastle today... with the love of my life @iamksgofficial ❤️😍 #monkeylove
Sun & Love all around me ❤️🌞 #loveyourself #lovelife #blessed🙏
And oh, Bipasha's papa's birthday was celebrated in the best mood possible.
Just my kind of day❤️Sunny and Crazy 😀❤️#loveyourself #lovelife #londonloving #hydepark
Happy Birthday Papa🎂There is never a dull moment around you for anyone...you have given us the best in life... you are the bestest dad ever❤️You deserve only the best ❤️Best of everything❤️Love you loads❤️ @hirakbasu
Bipasha and Karan's marriage received blessings as well as uncalled judgments, as a reaction to Karan's past two marriages that didn't work out. They are going strong, and we couldn't be happier.
Amazing celebration of @hirakbasu ( Papa’s) birthday at @bombaybustle 🎂😘 Excellent food and exceptional service ❤️
Soak in happiness always, you two. :)