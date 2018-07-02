Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are having a splendid family holiday in the UK. VIEW PICS

The 'Monkey Love' seems to only grow. Bipasha Basu and husband Karan Singh Grover are now out on a vacation. The two are travelling across the UK, accompanied by Bips' family. After celebrating their second wedding anniversary, this could be the best gift for themselves. Right?

The above frame has Bipasha posing with her mom, dad and sister. All of them are extremely fond of KSG. We aren't surprised they gel so well. Here's another proof.

Likewise A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jun 29, 2018 at 4:17pm PDT

And they simply couldn't get enough of the Windsor Castle!

We also saw plenty of pictures of Bipasha and Karan's adorable PDA, their quality times and bonding with the family and of course, the dusky beauty soaking in some sunlight!

Being a total tourist... #stonehenge #famjam2018 A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) on Jun 27, 2018 at 11:18am PDT

And oh, Bipasha's papa's birthday was celebrated in the best mood possible.

Bipasha and Karan's marriage received blessings as well as uncalled judgments, as a reaction to Karan's past two marriages that didn't work out. They are going strong, and we couldn't be happier.

Us ❤️ #monkeylove A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial) on Jul 1, 2018 at 4:16pm PDT

Soak in happiness always, you two. :)