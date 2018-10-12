Bipasha Basu lends support to #MeToo right after Sajid Khan gets exposed

What started as a big revelation by Tanushree Dutta about veteran actor Nana Patekar being a predator, has now taken shape of the #METoo campaign in India. One after the other, many women are sharing their scary experiences of sexual assault at the hands of powerful. Right from the epitome of saanskar Alok Nath to the latest one being Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan, looks like there is no pause.
Many Bollywood celebrities have also spoke in support of the #MeToo movement, and the latest to do so is actress Bipasha Basu. Well, Miss Basu has shared her thoughts on this menace over Twitter and is aligned with thoughts of the others. Bipasha in one of her tweets also thanked Tanushree for speaking up which led to many harassed women finally taking a stand and sharing her horrifying experience. And this right after Sajid Khan gets exposed. Rings a bell?
It was during Humshakals, directed by Sajid Khan, that Bipasha had had disassociated herself from the promotions. Reports claimed that it was due to Sajid’s miss behavior that Bips took such a decision.
In a recent interview, she had said, "I am glad that women are speaking up about the atrocities of these men with power and clout. It was just his general attitude towards women that would disturb me. He cracked lewd jokes openly and was pretty rude to all girls. (Though) never ever did the same with me."
Bipasha did state that she never faced direct harassment by Khan, but his attitude fumed her the most. She continued, "I had sworn never to work in a humiliating environment for women ever again after Humshakals. Everyone knows I dissociated from the film for exactly this reason. I made it loud and clear."
Lastly, Sajid Khan has stepped down from the directorial post of Housefull 4. Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on the same.