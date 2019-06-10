Priyanka Kaul June 10 2019, 11.38 pm June 10 2019, 11.38 pm

It is been a long time after Karan Singh Grover is set to return to television and wifey Bipasha Basu couldn’t be more proud. And why not. The actor was last seen in Hate Story 3 and Alone which were released in 2015. The actor is now set to return as Mr. Bajaj in the iconic soap Kausatii Zindagii Kay. While Bipasha is still away from any projects as for now, she shared a post of her husband on her Instagram. The caption read, “All the best @iamksgofficial for this new journey as the iconic #mrbajaj in @ektaravikapoor ‘s #kasautiizindagiikay2 on @starplus 👍Always knew the hubby is hot but this salt and pepper hair is something else... very few can rock this look ... but HE SO CAN. Enjoy the new ride love ❤️ Durga Durga 🙏 #humarabajaj”

The picture has the TV actor all suited-up and he looks handsome as ever. What caught our eye was Karan’s hairstyle. The actor has kept grey hair and is still managing to rock it. It’s not surprising to see actors going that extra mile to fit in their characters. The latest example can be seen in Salman Khan’s movie Bharat, where the actor went grey haired to essay one of the characters.

Karan Singh Grover on his experience for coming back to TV said, “I started my acting career with TV, so I am where I am because of TV. It is the best place to learn and be trained as an actor. The amount of love you get on TV is unbelievable. You entertain and reach out to so many people on a daily basis, and for an actor that’s high.”

Interestingly, Karan Singh Grover had played the son-in-law of Mr Bajaj and was paired opposite Jennifer Winget. He played the role of an employee in Basu publications.