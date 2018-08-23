Bipasha Basu’s bikini picture makes us realise how much we miss the Bong bombshell on the big screen

Bipasha Basu kick started her career with Abbas-Mustan’s Ajnabee (2001). The actress starred opposite Akshay Kumar in the film and there was no looking back for her. She went on to star in many movies like Raaz, Jism and earned the tag of Bollywood’s Bombshell. When she sported a bikini in Dhoom 2, she set the screen on fire. She looked that hot in the movie. Recently, she posted a picture of her on Instagram. The photo, which seems to be like a throwback picture has Bipasha showing off her hot bod yet again in a striped bikini.

Well, one look at the picture and it makes us realise how much we are missing the Bong bombshell on the silver screen. Don’t you guys want to see Bipasha’s this sexy avatar on the big screen again?

The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2015 release Alone in which she starred opposite her husband Karan Singh Grover. It was a horror flick with a good amount of erotica in it. Bipasha and Karan’s sizzling chemistry was surely one of the highlights of the film.

A couple of months ago, there were reports that Bipasha will be making her big screen comeback with a movie titled Aadat which will also star her hubby Karan Singh Grover. It was said that the movie will be helmed by their Alone director Bhushan Kumar. However, we are yet to hear an official announcement about the film.

Well, we are sure the actress’ fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen.