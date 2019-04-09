Birthday girl Jaya Bachchan gets a special wish from son Abhishek Bachchan

Almas Khateeb April 09 2019, 11.57 am April 09 2019, 11.57 am

"माँ! The word says it all. Happy Birthday Ma. Love you," is what adorned a post on Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram. The post is in celebration of his mother, and veteran actor, Jaya Bachchan's 71st birthday. A photo from yesteryear, the picture is one from Jaya's younger days. "I come from a home where my mother was always around. Just her presence gave me a lot of strength. I became the person that I am because of her" - Jaya Bhaduri Bachchan had said in an earlier interview. It is probably where the Bachchan family draws its strength from. The likes of Sonali Bendre and Sonu Sood have commented on the photo and sent across their blessings to the matriarch. Have a look:

Jaya Bachchan is currently the Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party. She has served four terms since 2004. She is identified as one of the choicest Hindi film heroines of her time and is expressly known for augmenting a naturalistic style of acting in both, mainstream and "middle-of-the-road" cinema.

Jaya Bachchan broke certain moulds with every film she did and rose to prominence with notable works like Kora Kagaz(1974), Mili (1975), Silsila (1981), Abhimaan (1973), Parichay (1972), Sholay (1975) and Chupke Chupke (1975). These films still make for great cinema. As her career progressed, Jaya won nine Filmfare Awards, including three for Best Actress and three for Best Supporting Actress, that makes her the overall most-awarded performer in the female acting categories, lining her up with Nutan. She was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. In 1992, she was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India.

Happy Birthday, Jayaji!