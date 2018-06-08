Birthday lunch done right for Dimple Kapadia with daughter Twinkle

Today, Dimple Kapadia turns 61 and to mark this special day in her life, daughter Twinkle Khanna took her out on a lunch date. The mother-daughter duo enjoyed a special birthday lunch and Twinkle even shared the picture on Instagram by wishing her mother and calling her the most beautiful woman in the world.

We must say, both the women are looking gorgeous. Clearly, it’s a birthday lunch done right.

Speaking of Twinkle Khanna, she is very active on social media and often gets subjected to trolls. The witty woman tackles the trolls with her sassy replies and we always look forward to a tweet from her. The actress is of the opinion that the best way to deal with trolls is by not paying attention to them.

And now, after PadMan, she has come ahead to lend her support to a short film based on the same subject. It is titled First Period. Written and helmed by Mozez Singh of Zubaan fame, First Period tackles the sensitive subject of the day of the first period from the perspective of a guy. The movie released on World Menstruation Day, i.e. on May 26 worldwide.