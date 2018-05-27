Birthday Special! 5 times little munchkin AbRam stole limelight from his father Shah Rukh Khan

Star kids do get a lot of limelight and especially if you are as cute as AbRam, it is too damn difficult to ignore. The little munchkin has been paparazzi’s favourite star kid and why wouldn’t he be? He has inherited the best of his father’s charm and mother’s good looks to be loved by the cameras. And well, there have been times when he has literally stolen all his father’s limelight. As AbRam celebrates his birthday today, we list down five such instances wherein cameras were just on AbRam and not his father.

In Happy New Year

He was just 10 months old when he stepped into the world of Bollywood. AbRam was a part of Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Happy New Year’ film as he appeared in the end credits and that was it, we simply could not stop looking at him. More than SRK, our eyes were all for AbRam as he was such a cuddle ball in it.

During the IPL matches

Often AbRam has teamed with Shah Rukh Khan to watch the matches of team Kolkata Knight Riders. What can be better than that! From running alongside with his father in the field to waving to his fans from the stadium, AbRam has already shown us his star side.

At the airport

Not just to the matches, AbRam often tags along with his father to his promotional tours. Hence, we get to see this father-son duo making a splash at the airport. Well…well…well, all we can do is sit in front of our PCs or get our eyes glued to our phone screens and stare at the little boy’s pictures nicely nestled in his father’s arms. Sorry SRK, but it’s hard to move our attention from AbRam to you.

Eid celebrations

It has become tradition now for SRK to climb the fence of his bungalow and wave to his fans on the day of Eid. And now we have AbRam doing the same. For the past few years we have just been waiting For AbRam to join his father as they pull off their customary wave to their fans. Cuteness overloaded indeed!

Aaradhya’s birthday

Last but not least, a picture of AbRam enjoying a candy floss from Aaradhya Bachchan’s birthday bash had made it to the internet. With AbRam we had SRK and Amitabh Bachchan in the picture too. But could we move our eyeballs from happy AbRam, absolutely not!

Happy Birthday little boy!