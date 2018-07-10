Birthday Special: Alok Nath memes that will even make late Babujis laugh in their graves

He is our favourite Babuji, who is so Sanskari that even Baa from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu thi would die of shame (if she is not reincarnated). Alok Nath managed to do something that even stand-up comedians failed to achieve. Even though unintentionally, Alok Nath became a butt of so many memes that entire town got laughing. The sanskari babuji was the top trend for days and even now, he gets us giggling.

Well, it is his birthday today and how can we miss out on this opportunity to revisit some of his classic memes and share a laugh.

Here's to you Mr. Alok Nath, thank you for making us laugh so hard!

1. Ouch...

Credit: Pinterest

2. After all, it's temple!

Credit: Pinterest

3. Babu-Ji, this is too JEE!

Credit: Pinterest

4. Zor Se Bolo...

Credit: Pinterest

5. He is the Kanyadaan specialist...

Credit: Pinterest

6. Aaj Hamare Dil Mein Ajab Si Uljan Hai

Credit: Pinterest

If these memes didn't make you laugh, then we don't know what will. Thank you Alok Nath for taking all of this so sportingly.

By the way, if you are bored of him being so sanskari then you may just watch Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety and you shall get to see an extremely new avatar of Babuji.