Birthday Special: Times when Ranveer Singh ditched his wacky outfits to be the man of every girl's dream

First published: July 06, 2018 09:32 AM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 11:19 AM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

A charmer, a dreamer, and a fabulous performer; that's how one may describe Ranveer Singh but ask his ardent followers and they shall term him the wackiest person of all. Thanks to his out of the box dressing sense, Ranveer Singh is a true legend in the field of style. Cartoon prints, palazzo pants and what not! At times he has turned up wearing pajamas at an award function while there have been times when he bowled us over by wearing a man-skirt. Oh boy, this man has established himself to be the craziest of all and how.

But wait. That's not the only side of his. There have been times when Ranveer has dressed up like a perfect gentleman who has made girls go weak in their knees instantly. Suits, ties and perfect boots, this combination has been one of the favourites of Ranveer. So on his birthday, let's glance through this somber side of Ranveer.

 1. Hello Mr. Grey

2. Blue it up! 

3. Uff... that's intimidating yet sexy

4. One for the cover

5. When in Switzerland 

6.  What can be more electrifying than a man who looks at his girl like that! 

7. Last but not the least! When Bajirao went crisp in a suit

We wish you a very Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh. Be your entertaining self forever!

