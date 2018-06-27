Birthday Special: When RD Burman’s compositions turned inspiration for the new music composers

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko…

Nazar Nahi Churana Sanam…

79 years ago on this day (June 27), a legend was born. Who does not know RD Burman? He was the one who changed the game plan of Indian music and how grateful we are to him for creating some of the most iconic tracks we have witnessed till date. But the most grateful are the ones who have taken inspiration from his classic numbers and recreated his songs. Some did well, some failed, but no one could be as good as RD Burman.

Today on RD Burman’s birth anniversary, here we have listed down the song that became inspiration for many new music composers…

Gum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein - Dil Vil Pyar Vyar

The song Gum Hai Kisike Pyar Mein was originally composed by RD Burman for the film Raampur Ka Lakshman. The track was recreated by Babloo Chakraborthy in R Madhavan-starrer Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Thankfully, it wasn’t ruined.

Dum Maaro Dum – Dum Maaro Dum

Pritam is often blamed of plagiarizing tunes from classic hits, but his Dum Maaro Dum was indeed an recreated version of RD Burman’s Dum Maaro Dum. Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Dum Maaro Dum was new age version of RD Burman’s song Dum Maro Dum from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna.

Bachna Ae Haseeno – Bachna Ae Haseeno

RD Burman had composed the song Bachna Ae Haseeno for the film Hum Kisise Kum Naheen which had Rishi Kapoor in the lead role. His son Ranbir Kapoor featured in the recreated version of the song which was composed by Vishal & Shekhar. Well, this one too was equally enjoyable.

Gulabi 2.0 – Noor

Now this is a song that will actually make RD Burman cringe in his grave. The track Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi from the film The Train was composed by RD Burman and Amaal Mallik recreated it in Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor by taking the hook phrase and spoiling the whole flavour of the original one.

Mehbooba Mehbooba – Aag

Ram Gopal Varma surely did a big mistake by remaking Sholay and the bigger mistake was the recreated version of the song Mehbooba Mehbooba. It was such a horrible version of the original track which was composed by RD Burman that we literally sent apologises to the late legend.

Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho – Wajah Tum Ho

R.D.Burman’s music, Kishore Kumar’s voice and Dev Anand and Zeenat Aman’s beautiful chemistry in the song Aise Na Mujhe Tum Dekho from the movie Darling Darling was total ruined by Meet Bros when they recreated the song for the film Wajah Tum Ho.

Something are meant to be kept untouched and RD Burman’s classic hits are surely on the list.