Bitcoin Bachchan: Father-son duo rake in the big bucks on investment

The bitcoin fever has gripped the entire world and even Bollywood’s big daddy Amitabh Bachchan is making some serious money off it. Big B and son Abhishek Bachchan’s personal investment in Singapore-based Meridian Tech, of $250,000, rose to $17.5 million in two and a half years, all thanks to bitcoins. The hike in the Bachchans’ investment holdings came after Ziddu.com, an asset of Meridian Tech was bought by LongFin Corp.

In May 2015, Amitabh and Abhishek invested their money (under RBI authorised liberalised remittance scheme, or LRS ) in Meridian Tech, a small firm founded by Venkat Srinivas Meenavalli. Back when the Bachchans invested their money, Ziddu was described as a ‘cloud storage and e-distribution startup’. Though being a small company, the fate of Meridian changed when one of their assets, Ziddu.com, was bought by another Meenavalli-backed overseas company LongFin Corp, two days after the latter was listed on the NASDAQ.

In December 2017, Ziddu.com described itself as a “blockchain research company developing decentralized application for micro lending and warehouse financing” using “crypto currencies across continents." Using words such as ‘blockchain’ and ‘cryptocurrency’ has caused the stocks of LongFin to rise about 1,000% between December 13, 2017 and December 18, 2017. The steady rise in the stock price comes after the deal to acquire Ziddu.com was announced.

While Amitabh has sold dreams of being a crorepati to millions of Indians, it seems the man himself is not shying away from the same dream.​