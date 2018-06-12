Bitcoin Scam: No concrete evidence found against Raj Kundra yet

The Gainbitcoin fraud amounting to Rs 2000 crore has been in the headlines for quite some time now. Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Raj Kundra to question him in connection with this Bitcoin scam that duped more than 227 investors. It is was during the interrogation process of Amit Bharadwaj, the founder of the crypto currency, that the name of Raj Kundra had cropped up.

A latest update on this case states that no concrete evidence has been found against Raj Kundra. “The inquiry against Kundra is at a preliminary stage and the question of his name being mentioned in the supplementary chargesheet does not arise,” informed the Investigating Officer and Cyber Cell Inspector Manisha Zende to TOI.

Of late, several reports involving stars being a part of a scam are making it to the headlines. Arbaaz Khan was recently interrogated by the Thane police for his involvement in the IPL betting case. Arbaaz accepted that he had made bets on IPL matches of 2017. Filmmaker Sajid Khan’s name too cropped up while the police was interrogating a bookie named Sonu Jalan.